Spitting incident: Arrest by North Yorkshire Police

A 17-year old has been arrested by police for theft and assault, allegedly spitting at a TV cameraman near Harrogate.

Officers, including members of the North Yorkshire Police Firearms Unit, were called out to Kirk Hammerton on Wednesday (May, 2) evening following reports of thefts from two cars.

Police are continuing to search for further individuals but a member of the public was able to detain and arrest the suspect on the day.

They allegedly spat at a cameraman filming for the television show Traffic Cops when officers carried out the arrest.

Alongside praising the bravery of the member of the public Sgt Paul Cording tweeted after the incident saying it was the first time he had used a spit hood.

He wrote:"The delightful suspect then spat at the #TrafficCops cameraman whilst I was arresting him so was further arrested for that #Disgusting. First time in my career I have used a #Spithood but I’m not prepared to put myself & others in danger #NotPartOfTheJob."