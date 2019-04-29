'Stabbing' outside Harrogate swimming pool - safety message as schoolchildren continue lessons

'There is nothing unsafe about going to the building' is the message that's being emphasised by Harrogate Borough Council following a reported stabbing outside The Hydro swimming pool this morning.

The council, which manages the leisure facility on Jennyfield Drive, told the 'Advertiser that schoolchildren are continuing their swimming lessons as usual after the incident that happened at around 11am this morning, where a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Man 'stabbed' outside family attraction in Harrogate

A council spokesperson said: "There is nothing unsafe about going to the building. This incident happened outside The Hydro, and it's in the hands of police."