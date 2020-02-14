Stalker hacked ex-girlfriend's Facebook account and threatened her with knife as she was in bed with his boss at flat in Leeds

A stalker threatened his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a knife as they were in bed together.

Luke Nation let himself into the victim's flat in Leeds, entered the bedroom and jumped on the bed before threatening the couple with the weapon.

Luke Nation threatened his former partner with a knife as she was in bed with her new boyfriend at her flat on Mill Beck Close, Farsley.

Nation, 32, was convicted of stalking after a court heard how he also hacked his former partner's Facebook and e-mail accounts.

The defendant changed the victim's passwords so she was unable to use the accounts.

On other occasions Nation was seen parked in a van outside the victim's home on Mill Beck Close, Farsley, watching the property.

Timothy Savage, prosecuting, said Nation had been in a relationship with the woman for ten years until it ended in October 2018.

Nation and the woman have two children together.

The court heard the victim asked Nation to move out of their home when the relationship ended.

She started a new relationship with another man in May last year but Nation was "unable to let go."

Mr Savage said the victim was in bed with her new partner on the morning of May 12 when she heard the sound of a key in the front door.

Moments later Nation burst into the bedroom holding a nine-inch kitchen knife.

He jumped onto the bed and stood over the couple.

The victim's new boyfriend suffered cuts to his hand and a bump to his head as he tried to grab the weapon.

Nation then ran from the property and got into his van.

He reversed the vehicle into the woman's Audi, causing damage.

Nation was arrested later that day and told police he had become angry after finding his former partner in bed with another man.

The court heard Nation was stopped by police in his van on Town Street, Armley, on September 24 last year and found in possession of a knife.

He told officers he had the knife as he had used it to untangle a rope which was being used to tether his horse.

He said he had put the knife in his pocket and had forgotten it was there.

Nation, of St James Close, Armley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to stalking, criminal damage, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said: "Luke Nation is in a different place to that which he was at the time of this offence.

"The particular cause of his distress was the fact that the complainant, shortly before this event, had been attending at his mother's house, discussing going on holiday with Luke Nation and the rest of the family and to all intents and purposes suggesting that a reconciliation was on the cards.

"It is that aspect and the fact that he discovered (the man) in the premises that caused him to behave as he did."

Mr Reed said the victim's new boyfriend had been his supervisor when he was training to be a security guard.

He added: "He was somebody well known to Mr Nation.

"He accepts that it was wholly unacceptable, the way he behaved, and he pleaded guilty as soon as the allegation was put before the courts."

Mr Reed said Nation did not go to the flat equipped with a knife but found the weapon when he entered the property.

Nation was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.