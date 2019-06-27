Stanley Metcalf's mum makes promise to six-year-old son with launch of new campaign

The mother of a six-year-old boy shot dead by his great-grandfather has launched a campaign to change the laws on the licensing of air weapons following his death.

Jenny Dees has launched Stanley's Law as a legacy to her son and to educate people on the correct licensing of guns.

Stanley, of Hull, was tragically shot dead by his great-grandfather Albert Grannon, on July 26, last year.

The law in Scotland states it is an offence to use, possess, purchase or acquire an air weapon without holding an air weapon certificate.

Jenny is campaigning for the same law to apply in England and for people to be more educated when it comes to using and owning air weapons.

She said: “I want more awareness and education around air rifles and more training around them.

“My personal opinion is that it is too easy to go into a shop and buy an air rifle with a few little bits of ID and be able to walk out with an air rifle that is -12ft/lb and under and go with it.

“I am trying to change the law around that and get the right education in place.”

The petition has since gathered more than 5,000 signatures since it was launched late last year.

Jenny said: “The petition has started to attract quite a bit of attention.

“It wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that I thought about it even more and decided I could really take it on and make a difference.”

Jenny adds: “It shouldn’t have taken the death of my son for laws to change.

“He was such a beautiful little boy and so loving.

“His life was taken away and that is due to the fact that people are handling air rifles that are -12ft/lb and under without any training.

“I do believe there needs to be a law in place for training and education.

“People say there is no danger in a rifle like that, but I have the evidence to proof there is, my little boy is dead.

“I can’t bring Stanley back, but if this campaign and petition stops just one person losing their life it will be worth it.

“I promised Stanley I would do this and get this out there so nothing like this would ever happen again.

“I never want anyone else to lose their life from an air rifle. What happened to us cannot happen to anyone else.”

