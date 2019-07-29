Stanley's Law to get Government response after 10,000 people pledge support

A Yorkshire mother's petition to change licensing laws of air weapons has reached its first hurdle of 10,000 signatures and will now get a response from the Government.

Jenny Dees has created the Stanley's Law petition after her six-year-old son was shot dead by his great-grandfather in a tragic accident in July last year.

Stanley Metcalf, from Hull, was fatally shot in the abdomen by his great-grandfather Albert Grannon.

Grannon, 78, was jailed for three years earlier this month after pleading guilty to manslaughter and possession of an air weapon without a certificate.

Stanley's mother and father Jenny Dees and Andy Metcalf, have worked tirelessly ever since, launching Stanley's Law, which aims to educate people on the dangers of air weapons and change the licensing laws in England.

The petition reached 10,000 signatures on Saturday, just a day after the one-year anniversary of Stanley's death, meaning it will now get a response from the Government.

Stanley Metcalf with his mum, dad and twin sister Elsie

Miss Dees said: "I am just so happy we have reached the first milestone and would like to thank everyone who has signed the petition so far.

"I want to make it clear to people that we are not trying to ban guns, that's not what this is about.

"What we are campaigning for is better education and better licensing to make sure what happened to Stanley will never happen to another child again."

Under Stanley’s Law it will be an offence to use, possess or acquire an air weapon without an certificate in England. The same law is currently in place in Scotland, but not here.

To mark a year since Stanley's death on July 26, the family held a special balloon release for close family and friends.

They also invited people to light candles in his memory.

A special Peace Garden has also opened at St Mary Queen of Martyr School in Bransholme, where Stanley was a pupil.

The picturesque garden, which includes art work by the primary school pupils using bottle tops, buttons, shells and pebbles, was officially opened at a special remembrance ceremony on attended by Stanley's close family.

The garden, which also has a spectacular wall art commissioned by two local artists, is made even more special by the fact Stanley's name, written by the six-year-old himself, is on a special plate, as well as a picture of him and a special plaque.

The garden was made possible thanks to fundraising from family and friends and the school and is already extremely popular with Stanley's friends and his twin sister, Elsie.

Head of school Anne McIntosh said: "Everyone was devastated by Stanley's death.

"During the year we have had support from different agencies to get us through a very difficult time."

The family will now continue to gather more signatures for Stanley's Law, which is available to sign by clicking here.

Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatures it will then be considered for a debate in Parliament.

A Home Office spokeswoman confirmed a review into the regulation of air weapons in England and Wales commenced in late 2017.

She said: " This was to assess whether the current controls, which are already strong, continue to be appropriate and effective.

"We intend to publish our conclusions as soon as possible."