Star Hobson murder: Former chief Crown Prosecutor demands reporting child abuse become legal requirement

Nazir Afzal, the former Chief Crown Prosecutor for the North West, said abuse reporting should “rely on a legal duty rather than goodwill”.

Star was 16-months-old when she was murdered by her mother’s partner Savannah Brockhill, who was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Her mother, Frankie Smith, was found guilty of allowing Star’s death at her home in Keighley, but was cleared of murder of manslaughter.

Lack of intervention in Star’s case by Bradford Council’s children services despite concerns voiced by her wider family has led to widespread calls for the council to be stripped of its social care powers, with a government review due to report in January.

The trial followed that of the father and stepmother of murdered Solihull boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The reporting of suspected child abuse is not mandatory in the UK, but some employers make it a condition that staff must report if they have safeguarding concerns.

Mr Afzal said: “If you are aware of the abuse of a child, you should have a legal duty rather than relying on goodwill.

“If you become aware of the abuse, and you do nothing about it so you’re guilty of something, I think that would make a significant change in the way things are dealt with. We have mandatory reporting for female genital mutilation and other harmful practises.”

The NSPCC has previously supported mandatory reporting in professional contexts, but has stopped short of calling for it to be applied to members of the public.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It is vital at all levels we learn the lessons that come out of the reviews into the death of Star and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. At the same time the child protection system desperately needs investment alongside better collaboration at a national and local level.