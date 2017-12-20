Star Wars fan turns to the dark side

Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest blockbuster film. But the Last Jedi has a dark side for Wetherby Film Theatre.

For the third year running the poster frame outside the much-loved cinema has been broken into and the cult film’s promotional poster stolen.

Wetherby Film Theatre.

Rob Younger, of Propix Cinemas which bought the venue in February from Ray Trewhitt, said it had been forewarned.

“We were warned by the previous owner that this has happened in the past, so I deliberately defaced the poster,” said Rob.

“Written across the front in several places with a permanent marker are the words Wetherby Film Theatre, whilst across the rear of it is written ‘stolen from Wetherby Film Theatre’. Hopefully the thief will be disappointed with his prize!”

CCTV footage shows a phantom menace at the display on December 15 at 11.43pm. The following day staff discovered the frame had been damaged and the poster gone.

Rob added: “We have repaired the poster frame ourselves, so the cost was minimal.

“It’s the inconvenience of losing a Star Wars poster that we can’t replace that’s the issue.

“The film is due to run until January 4. The posters are sent to us for free, but we cannot obtain replacements.

“The ironic part is that if the thief had asked, we would have given them a poster for free at the end of the run.”

But staff have a new hope that the good force will prevail and appealed to the wayward fan.

“The future will bring another three Star Wars films, so please don’t do it again,” said duty manager Jill Prentice.