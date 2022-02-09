North Yorkshire Police warned drivers that the road is currently closed from Stepney Drive roundabout to the junction at Seamer Moor Lane.
The sinkhole is approximately 15-20ft wide, and is believed to have been caused by the collapse of a sewer.
No properties are believed to be at risk due to the incident.
Officers stated on Facebook on Tuesday night (February 8) at around 7.30pm that police and the Highways Agency were at the scene.
“At this stage it’s not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while the road surface is assessed,” they wrote.