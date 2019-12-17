Stolen campervan found outside restaurant in Leeds after man recognised it from social media

A stolen campervan was found outside a restaurant in Leeds after a man recognised it from a social media post.

The van was taken between 10pm on Sunday, December 15 and 6.45am on Monday, December 16 from a driveway in North Duffield near Selby.

A stolen campervan was found outside a restaurant in Leeds. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

A local PCSO spotted a image of the motorhome on Facebook and decided to share it on the local Selby Police Facebook page.

Within a couple of hours the post had been shared over 300 times and ‘reached’ 80,000 people.

A man from York, who had seen the appeal, spotted the vehicle parked outside a a restaurant in Leeds and alerted police

The campervan was recovered and returned to its owner.

PCSO Laura Simpson of Selby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, who had seen the original appeal on Facebook said: “Thanks to the power of Facebook the vehicle was located in just a couple of hours after a member of public noticed it parked up unattended in Leeds.

“I’m pleased to say it was promptly recovered and returned to the owner. Thanks for all the shares guys, you’re brilliant!”