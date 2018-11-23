Some of the incidents police dealt with this week

Stolen car crashed and burst into flames and 6 other road incidents Yorkshire police dealt with this week

It's been a busy week for West Yorkshire Police's traffic officers.

Some of the incidents officers have tackled include a stolen car which burst into flames, resulting in arrests, and a lime green Lamborghini being seized.

Police said two cars were stolen in a burglary in Wakefield. One of the stolen vehicles failed to stop and crashed in Bradford. The other was also stopped. 'Several suspects' were arrested

1. A burglary turned into a stolen vehicle crash and fire in Wakefield

Police said the occupants of this car were 'very lucky' to get out of this. The accident happened in Barnsley Road Wakefield.'Officers added: "The occupants were very lucky and got out of this. Be extra careful in these dark, wet months"

2. A smash in dark, wet conditions

It all happened in Wakefield this week. A car smashed into a garden wall and at least two were arrested.'Police said: "What a very busy afternoon yesterday, only just putting an update on now. Lots of RTCs all over and people arrested. This one in Wakefield, nobody injured but its going to need a builder & gardener to help fix this"

3. Car smashed into garden wall and driver arrested

Brighouse: Vehicle initially failed to stop for officers but then decided to stop and was found to be on false number plates. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

4. Fail to stop - car on false plates

