Stopping distances doubled: Crashes in heavy rain lead to police warning over Yorkshire roads

Police have issued a warning to drivers as heavy rain causes some difficult driving conditions out on the roads of Yorkshire.

A police account tweeted about standing water on the A1M north, around Junctions 44-45.

It said: "A1M North J.44-J.45. Please drive carefully through this area.

"Standing water has been responsible for two RTC'S today so far and luckily non have resulted in injury.

"Drive to arrive and to the conditions."

Police were also called to a car which flipped onto its roof on the A629.

How does rain affect driving conditions? What the DVLA says:

A smashed up Jaguar which came a-cropper in the rain today. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.

That means:

30mph - 12 metres / 40ft becomes AT LEAST 24 metres / 80ft to stop

70mph - 96 metres/ 315ft becomes 190 metres/ 630 ft

This is because your tyres have less grip on the road in wet weather.

Uou should keep well back from the vehicle in front.

This will increase your ability to see and plan ahead. If the steering becomes unresponsive, it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road. Ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually

The rain and spray from vehicles may make it difficult to see and be seen

Be aware of the dangers of spilt diesel that will make the surface very slippery

Take extra care around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

