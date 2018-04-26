Street marshals bolster police teams keeping revellers safe in Wakefield city centre

Civilian teams are joining police on the streets of Wakefield to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour linked to the city's night-time economy,

The uniformed street marshals will work alongside police officers and PCSOs to keep revellers safe on a Friday and Saturday night.

Read more: City centre drinking ban gets go-ahead in a bid to make our streets safer



Funded by Wakefield Community Safety Partnership, they are intended to complement police numbers and provide an extra reassurance presence at busy times.

Inspector Helen Brear, of Wakefield West Police, said: “The new Street Marshals are a very welcome asset and are intended to provide an extra form of reassurance to those enjoying the city centre over a weekend.

“They have not replaced police officer patrols on Friday and Saturday nights in any way, and I can promise residents that we have not cut the number of officers who are out and about.

“As they are linked to us by radio, the street marshals can provide an extra set of eyes and ears and help direct officers more quickly to any potential problems they may see.

“We very much welcome working with them, and the team are an example of the continued partnership work ongoing by Wakefield Police and Wakefield Council to make the city centre safer.”

Read more: Wakefield begin drive towards Purple Flag status



The team hold a briefing with police officers before shifts and are all professionally trained in event management.

The hope is that they can try to calm any potential problems they may come across before it reaches the level where police action is required.

Each of the marshals wears a yellow jacket and carries their own body camera, providing a further deterrent to anti-social behaviour.

So far, they have helped officers make one arrest as well as providing support to officers and paramedics on a number of occasions.

The service is one of a number of projects funded by the partnership which is committed to reducing and preventing crime, tackling anti-social behaviour, combating the use of drugs and alcohol, and reducing domestic abuse in the district.

Read more: New Drinkaware Crew to help those in need on a night out in city centre



Chairwoman Coun Maureen Cummings said: “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience on a night out in Wakefield.

"The street marshals service provides an additional protective eye over the city centre, particularly helping those who may be vulnerable or intoxicated.

"They help give a greater sense of safety for visitors and support the Street Angels – who provide help and advice to anyone who may be in distress.”