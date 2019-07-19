Street rangers given more power to tackle antisocial behaviour in this Yorkshire city

Police have given street rangers in York new legal powers to tackle antisocial behaviour in the city.

North Yorkshire Police's Chief Constable Lisa Winward has granted the powers to eight York Street Rangers, who are employed by Elboracum UK Ltd.

The new powers, which have come into force today (Friday), will allow rangers to require an offender who has behaved antisocially to give them their name and address.

They will also be allowed to stop cyclists riding on a footpath and help control traffic if there has been a crash or disruption on the roads.

York Commander, Superintendent Lindsey Robson said: “Tackling antisocial behaviour benefits everyone and improves our communities greatly, so it makes sense to take all the steps we can to reduce it.

“These powers have actually existed for a long time and are used to complement the work of our police officers and PCSOs.

“They are only granted if the Chief Constable is satisfied that they will be used appropriately and proportionally.

"York is already a very safe place, and by granting Street Rangers selected powers we can keep the millions of people who visit the city centre every year even safer.”

The York Street Ranger programme was introduced back in 2016.

The rangers are often the first people to respond to businesses reporting low level crime.

Figures show that in 2018 they engaged with businesses 8,438 times, prevented 920 criminal incidents, deterred 763 cases of antisocial behaviour recovered £25,621.97 of stolen stock and provided first aid 108 times

Under the legislation, the eight Eboracum UK Ltd security staff who work as street rangers will be able to:

Require someone to give their name and address if they believe they are acting in an anti-social manner.

Stop cyclists riding illegally on the footpath.

Control traffic, which could be used in circumstances such as allowing an ambulance better access.

Require someone to give their name and address for a road traffic offences, assault or criminal damage.

Carl Nickson, Managing Director of Eboracum UK Ltd, said: "This accreditation further professionalises our partnership with the police.

"Following in the footsteps of other schemes in other parts of the country, it provides the York BID Street Rangers with low-level but useful tools to assist in the reduction of anti-social behaviour.

"I am extremely proud of the positive progress made with the Street Ranger programme and feel privileged to have received this accreditation."

Mr Nickson has also responded to criticism from some members of the public who have said it will be easy for troublemakers not to hand over their details to rangers.

He said: "It is actually a criminal offence if a person refuses to give their name and address when we request them to.

"In the worst case scenario they could be dealt at with court, but for us it is not about that.

"We are here to act as a deterrent and make the city a safer place.

"This scheme is a good thing for the city and the police have put their trust in us."

The option to delegate powers was first granted to police forces in 2002 under the Police Reform Act.

The authority does not extend to the power of arrest. It lasts for 12 months, at which point it will be reviewed by North Yorkshire Police.