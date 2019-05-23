String of overnight burglaries near Harrogate - police issue statement

House-to-house enquiries are being carried out by police following three overnight burglaries near Harrogate, where a coffee shop, house and car were broken into.

A house on Hollins Lane in Hampsthwaite was burgled overnight on May 22/23. Rooms were searched, and property including purses and handbags were stolen.

A coffee shop on Hampsthwaite High Street was also broken into overnight. A tips jar was stolen, and other items belonging to the cafe were also taken.

This morning, police also received a report of suspects trying doors to get into flats on Hollins Lane overnight. A nearby car was also broken into, and some items taken from inside.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents, including forensic CSI examinations, and CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area. Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.