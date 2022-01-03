Fire crews have been tackling a large fire in Sunbridge Road, Bradford. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A total of 15 fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze at a four-storey building in Sunbridge Road at 1.33am on Monday, January 3.

Specialist teams were also in attendance.

By 10am, crews from Bradford, Fairweather Green, Hunslet, Odsal and Morley remained at the scene, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed.

Road closures are in place on Sunbridge Road.

People are urged to avoid travelling in the area.

In an update issued at 11.15am, a WYFS spokeswoman, said: "Crews will remain on site, at the fire on Sunbridge Road, Bradford, damping down for the next few hours. We will be scaling back appliances on site in the next hour.

"Road closures remain in place while we continue to tackle the incident.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid travelling into the area and find alternative routes.

"Thank you to Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police and other partners as we deal with this incident.