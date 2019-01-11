Suspected crack cocaine and heroin found on Wakefield man arrested in Hull

A Wakefield man is being held in police custody after he was arrested by plain clothes officers in Hull on suspicion of drugs offences.

Humberside Police said the officers found suspected heroin and crack cocaine as well as cash when they detained the 21-year-old man.

Also in crime: County lines - Criminals from Leeds linked to drug trade on Yorkshire coast



A spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply after being spotted by plain clothes officers while he was allegedly dealing drugs.

"The arrest was made today on a pathway running between Great Thornton Street and Whitebeam Close in Hull.

"Eleven wraps of what's thought to be heroin, and twenty four wraps of suspected crack cocaine which were hidden in a cigarette packet were seized."

Police said the drugs had an estimated value of £800 and hundreds of pounds in cash was also seized.

Also in crime: Leeds man stabbed victim through chest with kitchen knife after he tried to add his girlfriend on Facebook