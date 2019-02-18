Suspected drink driver fled scene of this crash in Dewsbury that left mum and children injured

A suspected drink driver fled the scene after crashing into a car carrying a mum and her two children.

Police were called to Halifax Road in Dewsbury shortly after 10pm on Saturday when a collision between a Ford Ka and a Volkswagen Touran was reported.

This was the scene awaiting officers called out to Halifax Road in Dewsbury. Picture: @WYP_TrafficDave

Also in crime: Burglar made threats after breaking into house and being caught by man living there

A woman and two children who were travelling in the Touran were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene showing one vehicle on its roof were shared on social media by an officer with West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit.

The tweet said: "A mother and her two young children injured as a result of another drink driver."

Also in news: "They could easily have been killed" - Man receives treatment after car ploughs into house

A force spokeswoman today said that the driver of the Ka had failed to stop at the scene.

She said: "A 35-year-old man was later arrested in connection with this collision.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation."