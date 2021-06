Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident that occurred at around 8pm on Friday, June 18, at the Walnut Tree Inn.

The driver of a black BMW 3 Series car collided with the security staff member after he made attempts to stop the suspected drunk driver from leaving.

The bouncer was not injured.

