Takeaway altercation left man needing stitches after being hit over the head with object

A takeaway altercation left a man needing ten stitches after being hit over the head with an object.

It happened on Sunday, December 8 on Wards End after a man was involved in a dispute with a group of men.

The 42-year-old man left the takeaway and went to a nearby taxi rank.

At the taxi rank he was hit over the head with an object.

He was taken to hospital where he required 10 stitches to the wound.

Officers believe that other incidents occurred in the area at the same time, however, it is unclear if they were connected.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 2370 Keitch via the non-emergency number 101 or by using the online live-chat facility on the Force’s website.