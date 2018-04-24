Tax fraud arrest after HMRC officers visit Leeds car park

A man has been arrested after tax fraud investigators visited a car park on the outskirts of Leeds city centre this morning.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) were seen at Armer Parking's site in Spence Lane, close to the Dunelm furniture store.

The manned car park charges £6 per day or £100 per month and offers a free shuttle bus into the city centre.

An HMRC spokesperson confirmed that its officers had been working in the Leeds area today.

He said: "One man was arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Investigations are ongoing.”

A member of staff at Armer Parking said they were unaware of any arrest and the car park would remain open as usual.