Teenage boy arrested after stabbing near Leeds College of Building

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he was stabbed in Leeds today.

Police are searching for another person believed to be involved in an affray in the Regent Street area at around 4pm.

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Leeds Building College on Regent Street

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating an affray involving two males which is reported to have occurred in the Regent Street area of Leeds at around 4pm this afternoon (Monday, 7 January).

"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently at hospital receiving treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace another male who is believed to have been involved."