Teenage girl among three new arrests in connection with ecstasy-related death of York boy Joshua Reeson

Josh Reeson was 15 when he died last year

Fifteen-year-old Josh, from New Earswick in York, died in York Hospital on September 27 last year.

At the opening of his inquest, it was established that the teenager had taken the party drug ecstasy. He and a friend had left a property on Fulford Road at around 3.10am and met up with a female friend, at which point Josh became ill. A relative of Josh's friend called for an ambulance and stayed with him until it arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today three people have been arrested in connection with his death.

A 16-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman, all from York, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A. They all remain in custody at this time.

Two men, aged 38 and 19, and two teenage boys aged 17 and 18, all remain under investigation.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16 who were arrested at the time, will face no further action.

Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation into Josh’s tragic death, or anyone who saw a group of teenagers in the Fulford area of York in the early hours on Sunday September 27, 2020 is asked to contact Police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to CID York. Or email [email protected]