Teenage scooter rider seriously injured after hit and run near Hull's North Point Shopping Centre

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being knocked off a scooter near to a shopping centre in Hull.

The collision happened near to the North Point Shopping Centre just after 7pm on Monday.

Also in news: Tributes after death of Yorkshire businesswoman Deborah Holmes



A Humberside Police spokesman said: "It’s thought a silver coloured car, possibly a Seat, was involved in the collision with the scooter but failed to stop.

"The boy sustained injuries to his neck, shoulder, and hip. He’s currently receiving treatment in hospital."

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information about the driver of the car is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 499 of 7/1/19.

Also in news: Yorkshire veteran who defended Post Office from Hitler locked in battle to save it 77 years later