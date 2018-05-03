Teenage victim of assault and racism in Hull

Have your say

A teenager suffered facial injuries in an assault where racist remarks were also made in Hull.

The 17-year-old boy was walking between Sutton Play Park and Church Street between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday when he was approached by a group of six men aged around 19.

Humberside Police said they asked the boy a question before assaulting him and making racist remarks towards him.

He suffered minor facial injuries in the incident.

Police are asking for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting log number 186 of 02/05/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.