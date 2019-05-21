Teenager accused of murdering 17-year-old Jamie Brown in Halloween party stabbing tells court: "I'm sorry for what happened."

A teenager on trial accused of murdering a 17-year-old rival by stabbing him to death during a fight at a Halloween party told a court: "I'm sorry for what happened."

The 17-year-old defendant described Jamie Brown's death as a "tragedy" when he gave evidence at his trial today.

Leeds Crown Court

He accepted inflicting the fatal knife blow but said he had done it by accident after he picked up a knife to protect himself.

Jamie suffered a fatal stab wound to the stomach in the street outside a party in East Park Road, Halifax.

The trial has heard how 'nightmarish' violence erupted when a group of men from Huddersfield travelled to the party but were refused entry.

Two other youths are also on trial facing serious charges relating to the incident on October 27 last year.

The 17-year-old defendant accused of murdering Jamie told the court he picked up the weapon and used it to protect himself.

The teenager denied claims by the prosecution that he had taken the knife to the scene with him.

Giving evidence, the defendant admitted that he had initially denied stabbing or hurting Jamie when he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He accepted he had later changed his statement.

His barrister, Peter Moulson, QC, said: "You accept that you stabbed Jamie?"

He replied: "Yes."

Mr Moulson continued: "Do you know what happened to the knife?"

He replied: "No."

The barrister added: "You know that he is dead as a result of the event of that night. How do you feel about your involvement in that?"

The defendant replied: "I feel bad because I now know that I took away someone's life.

"He hasn't a future and it is tragic what happened but I can't change what happened.

"I would just like to say I'm sorry for what happened."

During cross-examination by prosecutor Nicholas Lumley, QC, the defendant claimed he had found the knife as his group of friends clashed with others.

He told the court he had swung the knife as Jamie had lunged toward him with an object in his hand.

The teenager said he did not realise he had made contact with Jamie until he saw blood on the weapon.

Mr Lumley asked the teenager: "He was no great threat to you was he?"

He replied: "He was."

Mr Lumley continued: "There was no question of you backing down or retiring. You were going to use that knife come what may."

The teenager replied: "No."

Later in the exchange, Mr Lumley said: "You still can't tell the truth. You murdered Jamie."

He replied: "No I did not.."

Mr Lumley said: "You were making your mark that night."

The defendant answered: "No I did not."

The prosecutor said: "You had taken that knife to that party, happy and ready to use it and this is what has happened."

He replied: "No I didn't."

None of the defendants can be named. They include:

A 17-year-old charged with murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter. He also denies wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male are charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jurors have been told a 16-year-old male has already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the incident.

The trial continues.