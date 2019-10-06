Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after bus driver stabbed in Sheffield

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

According to reports, the victim was a bus driver who South Yorkshire Police said was attacked at around 1.50pm in Arundel Gate.

The force said the victim was stabbed twice - in the back and in the leg - in what was thought to be a robbery.

Police praised members of the public for their quick thinking in helping and the teenager was held at the scene.

The injured man was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Temporary detective chief inspector Jamie Henderson, said: "Thanks to quick thinking actions of members of the public, the 17-year-old boy was detained at the scene until officers arrived.

"Their brave actions meant that we were able to take control of the situation quickly, get the offender into custody and the victim to hospital.

"I'd like to thank everyone who assisted. At this time, we believe this was an attempted robbery which has escalated and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries to ascertain exactly what happened.

"They will be there for the rest of the afternoon, with increased patrols into the evening for your reassurance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.