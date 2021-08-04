Teenager charged with Aireville Park murder in Skipton appears in court as victim is named

Bradford Crown Court

Simon McMinn, 44, died in Airedale General Hospital after being found seriously injured following an 'altercation' in Aireville Park on July 28. He had suffered stab wounds.

Brooklyn Bell, 18, from Keighley, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bradford Crown Court today.

Three other men who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released. Investigations are continuing in relation to alleged drug-related offences.

Mr McMinn is believed to have been a talented artist who had had work exhibited in London, and moved back to Skipton to care for his mother.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of the North Yorkshire Police said that the murder is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

He added: “However, if anyone has information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, then I urge them to get in touch.”