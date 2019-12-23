Teenager charged with murder of Doncaster man

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Doncaster.

Police investigating the murder of Jerry Accipella, whose body was discovered in a property in Craganour Place, Denaby Main on the morning of December 15, revealed they have charged the teenage boy whose age has not been revealed, with the man's murder.

Detectives believe Mr Appicella had been involved in an altercation with a group of people on December 3, in an alleyway leading to Hickleton Street in Denaby Main prior to his death.

A post mortem carried out last week revealed Mr Appicella died as a result of head injuries.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into police custody and will appear before Doncaster Youth Court today.

Two men, Shae Nicholson, 19, of Lincoln Close. Denaby Main and Martel Brown,23, of no fixed abode, have also charged with murder.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help them with their enquiries,