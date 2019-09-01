Teenager charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Tcherno Ly during Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend

A teenager has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man in Chapeltown during the Leeds West Indian Carnival bank holiday weekend.

Police have confirmed today that Beni Nami, 19, has been charged with murder over the death of Tcherno Ly.

Tcherno Ly was suffered fatal stab wounds on Sunday, August 25 in Chapeltown.

Mr Ly, 21, died after being stabbed shortly before 10pm on Sunday August 25.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short while later.

Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday September 2).

Police said on Wednesday that Mr Ly, who was originally from Guinea-Bissau in west Africa but had lived in the UK since his early teens, was not known to police and detectives do not believe the killing was gang-related.

An 18-year-old man was also placed under arrest in hospital, after being found near the scene around the same time with stab wounds.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released without charge.

Officers in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno’s family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was in Chapeltown Road between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday and who saw any part of this incident. It’s possible that those involved would have had bloodstained clothing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone like that in the area.

“Tcherno was not someone known to the police for being involved in crime and we are still working to establish the motive for the attack that led to his death.

“I know people may have reservations about coming forward and speaking to the police but I would ask them to consider how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones who had been taken from them at such a young age."