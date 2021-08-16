Bickley Gate on the North York Moors, where a crash on Friday resulted in a teenager losing his life

The teenager - who police have not publicly named - has succumbed to his injuries following the crash near Scarborough on Friday evening which also led to one other being hospitalised.

It is understood five teenagers were in the red Citroen C3 when it veered off the road and hit the tree at Bickley Gate, Langdale End at around 11.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly later died on Sunday evening.

Another of the car's occupants was also taken to hospital where he remains to be treated for serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police also said another male teenager was arrested at the scene on Friday on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

A spokeswoman for the force said on Monday: “We can now confirm that one of the five teenage occupants, an 18-year-old male, sadly died of his injuries yesterday evening.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly distressing time.

“One of the teenagers remains in hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

"A male teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed something. Or hear from anyone who has any dash-cam footage which may have captured something in the area around the time of the collision."