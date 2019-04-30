Teenager from Leeds arrested for abduction of 12-year-old girl

An 18-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested for the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Hunslet.

On Monday, April 29, police released footage and images of a man they wanted to speak to about an abduction in Hunslet and appealed to the public for help identifying the man.

He was arrested on the same day (Monday) in connection with the abduction after detectives said the public had provided "some very promising leads."

He remains in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

The abduction happened in Old Run Road, Hunslet, on Tuesday, April 23 when a schoolgirl was approached by a man near to the M621 flyover.

He grabbed her around the waist and picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

He ran off after the girl fought back and he was also disturbed by a woman passer-by who shot some video and called the police.

-> Chapeltown slashing happened near illegal nightclub known as 'The Hole'

Video footage, released by the police, shows a man starting to run in a nearby park off Moor Road.

It was previously thought that he had only carried her for a few yards.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim and her family have been left shocked and upset by what happened and we are continuing to support them as we progress the investigation.

“We recognise the understandable concern that an incident such as this will be causing in the community and we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people.”

-> Police find nine bikes believed stolen after raiding Leeds home