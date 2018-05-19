Teenager in 'serious condition' after crash

A teenage motorcycle rider is in hospital in a serious condition this morning after a collision in the early hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Honda 125cc motorcycle and a red Suzuki Swift car collided on the A194 Barnsley Road in South Elmsall, near Wakefield.

A 17-year-old male who was on the motorcycle was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

PS Andrew Gudgeon from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing department said “We are appealing for anyone with information about this incident or the movements of either vehicle beforehand, to come forward and speak with us. Anyone with information can telephone 101 quoting log 94 of 19 May or occurrence number 13180240225.”