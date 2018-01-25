Teenager robbed at knifepoint in Leeds: CCTV images of suspects

Have your say

KNIFEPOINT robbers who attacked a teenager in Leeds before stealing his wallet and mobile phone are being hunted by police.

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with the robbery on Cambrian Terrace at Holbeck.

It happened after the victim, a 19-year-old man, was approached by two men s while walking near the underpass underneath the M621.

He was threatened with a knife by one of the men who demanded his wallet and phone.

The victim handed them over and was then punched by one of the men.

The 19-year-old was left uninjured but was shaken by the incident.

It happened just before 5.30pm on January 2, but police only released details today. (Jan 25)

PC Darren Machell of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this offence and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the two men pictured.

“Anyone who can identify them or who has any information which may assist the investigation should contact myself at the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13180002547.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

--

Mark Lavery

Reporter

Yorkshire Evening Post