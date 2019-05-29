Teenager to go on trial accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl in Hunslet

Have your say

An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in a street in Leeds.

Michael Sehannie faces a trial over the alleged abduction of the schoolgirl on Old Run Road, Hunslet, on April 23 this year.

Sehannie appeared before Leeds Crown Court today to face the single charge of kidnap.

Sehannie, of St Luke's Road, Beeston, Leeds, appeared in court via a video link from custody.

The teenager appeared on screen wearing a white t-shirt.

He spoke only enter the not guilty plea and to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as British.

The girl's relatives sat in the public gallery throughout the 25-minute hearing.

A trial date was set for October 14. The trial is expected to last two days.

Arrangements were made for the girl to give video evidence at the court in July in advance of the trial.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was returned to custody after the hearing.