Teenagers seriously injured after suspected stolen quad bike involved in crash with van

Grassington Road

Police were called to Grassington Road in Skipton at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (Sep 21) after reports of a crash between a van and a green quad bike. The van has been described by North Yorkshire Police as a 'red curtain-sided light goods vehicle'.

Two males who were on the quad bike, who are in their late teens and from Bradford, were left with serious injuries and are currently in hospital.

The road had to be closed while investigations were carried out by officers from North Yorkshire Police.

It was travelling towards Skipton when it was involved in the crash with the quad bike, which had been travelling in the opposite direction having come from Gargrave Road and along the A65 bypass.

North Yorkshire Police has referred the collision to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the presence of a police vehicle at the time of the incident, which is standard procedure under such circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101,