Terrorism police given five more days to question Leeds man over suspected extreme right wing activity

The police have been given an extra week to question a Leeds man over his suspected 'extreme right wing' activity.

Officers have been granted a Warrant of Further Detention which means they have until Saturday, March 2 to charge or release the man.

They could also apply for an additional extension.

The 33-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday, February 23 under the Terrorism Act.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested the man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006

He has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Counter-terror officials described it as a "pre-planned, intelligence-led arrest as part of an investigation into suspected Extreme Right Wing activity".



A property in Leeds is being searched as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Chris Bowen from the Leeds District police team said: “I understand our communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that public safety is our top priority.

“If you do have any concerns we would ask that you speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team."

