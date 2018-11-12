"That was their time to die": How religion is helping grieving relative of dad and son killed in Yorkshire horror crash

The grieving relative of a dad and son killed in a horror crash has explained how his religion is helping after the tragedy.

Tariq Mirza, 57, lost nephew Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and Adnan's son Usman Adnan Jarral, aged one, when their VW Touran was hit by a Golf being chased by police.

Adnan's wife Tahreem was seriously injured in the crash which also cost of the life of a 50-year-old and man and left a woman, 22, critically ill.

But today Tariq, a Muslim, says that his religion is helping the family.

He said that in his religion: "We believe what will happen will happen. At the time we were upset but what we believe in within our religion is what is destined to happen will happen.

"What I believe is [the crash] is more of an excuse for his death.

"He was meant to go on that day, that is our belief, that his time was up. That was his place, that was his time to die.

"As Muslims we believe that was the space and place he was going to die."

Elliott Bower, aged 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of one of the cars vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Vlasta and Miroslav's daughter Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were seriously injured in the crash along with Adnan’s wife, Erica Kroscenova, 32. They currently remain in hospital.

Brothers Declan and Elliott Bower have been remanded in custody following a court appearance.

