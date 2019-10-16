The harrowing life and death week that will stay with this Yorkshire PCSO forever

A North Yorkshire PCSO who not only saved a young boy's life in a crash that killed his grandfather but also rescued a woman threatening to jump from a bridge just days later, has been nominated for a bravery award.

PCSO Geoff Wynn, along with his colleague PC Steve Ashley, was the first on scene at a fatal crash on the A64 near Scagglethorpe when a car collided head-on with an articulated lorry on August 8.

Tragically, the 61-year-old man, from Sheffield died at the scene after suffering a medical episode at the wheel.

His two young young grandchildren in the back of the car were also injured, including his 10-year-old grandson who had an open stomach wound.

While PC Ashley dealt with the driver, PCSO Wynn tended to the severely injured young boy until ambulance crews arrived.

A police spokesman said: "The officers and staff involved in the incident - including Geoff - received welfare support following the traumatic event.

"Geoff conducted himself extremely well and conveyed calm, which undoubtedly assisted the boy to survive the terrible incident."

Just three days later on August 11, PCSO Wynn was called to reports of concern for the safety of a young woman in Malton who had previously attempted to throw herself off a road bridge above the A64.

PCSO Wynn located the woman who was standing on the road bridge on the other side of the railings.

Read more: Yorkshire police officer tackled knife-wielding robber who threatened families and children dining at popular restaurant

Acting quickly he took hold of the woman's arms and held her onto the bridge before members of the public came to help him. He held the woman for an hour and ten minutes until she could be safely moved, all the time speaking calmly to her. PCSO Wynn also suffered a back injury during this time.

His heroic actions have seen the PCSO nominated for a North Yorkshire Police Public Choice Award.

A force spokesman said: "Whilst these actions are not uncommon for this PCSO, they warrant acknowledgement for his commitment to maintaining high standards in his role.

"Typically, Geoff never makes a fuss or draws attention to his actions and just gets on with his job.

"His calm, professional manner no doubt reassured the young boy going through shock and distress at his own injuries and the fatal injuries of his grandfather.

"With regard to the young woman in crisis, Geoff clung onto her with two members of the public to prevent her falling from the bridge whilst other emergency services got into place to aid her safe recovery.

Read more: Yorkshire woman given penalty notice for wasting police time after false sexual assault claims

"Trying to calm someone in crisis for more than an hour, while in a position where he was straining his back, is truly commendable."

The winner of the Public Choice Award will be announced by Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, at the North Yorkshire Police Annual Awards event in November.

The event will also include awards for Lifetime Achievement, and the presentation of the Glenn Goodman Trophy for the most outstanding Special Constable.

Ms Mulligan, said: “The Public Choice Award is a showcase for the extraordinary work that our officers, volunteers and staff provide for our communities, keeping us safe and feeling safe hour-after-hour, day-after-day.

“Every day across North Yorkshire I hear how much our communities support and value the work of our brave police officers and staff and this Award is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase those who have gone the extra mile.

“We have some fantastic nominations this year so please read these amazing stories, show your support and cast your vote.”

PCSO Wynn has been nominated alongside eight other colleagues.

To find out more visit the force's website.