The scale of prison overcrowding across Yorkshire revealed

The scale of prison overcrowding across Yorkshire has today been laid bare as new figures reveal that, on a typical day, thousands of prisoners are crammed into cells holding too many people.

Most prisoners living in overcrowded conditions are forced to share cells designed for one person, while a smaller number are also forced to sleep three to a cell in cells meant for just two.

Figures released by the Howard League for Penal Reform also reveal that three in five men's prisons are holding more people than they are certified to look after.

Local prisons- which tend to hold prisoners on short sentences, awaiting sentence, on remand awaiting trial or awaiting transfer to another prison category - are under the most pressure from overcrowding.

HMP Leeds is the third worst-affected prison in the country with 787 prisoners held in cells that are overcrowded.

HMP Doncaster is the sixth worst-affected prison in the country with 696 prisoners held in overcrowded cells.

HMP Hull also featured in the top 10 with 511 prisoners held in cells that are overcrowded.

Statistics published by the Ministry of Justice last week revealed that incidents of self-injury and assault in prisons have risen to record levels. Prisons recorded 57,968 incidents of self-injury in the 12 months to the end of March 2019 – at a rate of one every nine minutes.



Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Keeping thousands of men cooped up like battery hens in overcrowded cells is never going to help them to lead crime-free lives on release.



“This is an intolerable situation and, while the numbers have come down slightly in recent years, they remain frighteningly high. The figures reveal a clear relationship with overcrowding and violence in prisons.

“This is a challenge for the new Secretary of State for Justice, who now has a chance to build a positive legacy. Bold action to reduce the number of people behind bars would not only ease pressure on the prisons; it would save lives, protect staff and prevent crime.”

Figures were also revealed for other overcrowded prisons across Yorkshire.

At HMP Humber, an average of 159 prisoners were held in crowded accommodation in the 12 months up to March this year.

HMP Lindholme had an average of 113, HMP Moorland 82, HMP New Hall 64, and HMP Wealstun 45.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for a comment.