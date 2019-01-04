MOT tests have changed

The strict new MOT test changes and how they will affect you

MOTs have changed in the past year and your next MOT test could be a very different experience.

Do you know about the changes to MOTs? Is your car all geared up to pass? This is what you need to know.

Tyres will be checked on MOT tests now and if tyres are obviously underinflated that could affect the test result

1. New checks on tyres

Tyres will be checked on MOT tests now and if tyres are obviously underinflated that could affect the test result
other
Buy a Photo
Checks will also look at brake fluid and whether the brake fluid has been contaminated

2. Brake fluid

Checks will also look at brake fluid and whether the brake fluid has been contaminated
other
Buy a Photo
Any leaking fluid, such as oil, which could pose an environmental risk will also be looked at

3. Checks for fluid leaks

Any leaking fluid, such as oil, which could pose an environmental risk will also be looked at
other
Buy a Photo
brake pad warning lights and if brake pads or discs are missing ''Read more at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/the-strict-new-mot-test-changes-you-need-to-know-about-in-2019-1-9512400

4. Brake pad warning lights

brake pad warning lights and if brake pads or discs are missing ''Read more at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/the-strict-new-mot-test-changes-you-need-to-know-about-in-2019-1-9512400
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3