The strict new MOT test changes and how they will affect you

Do you know about the changes to MOTs? Is your car all geared up to pass? This is what you need to know.

1. New checks on tyres Tyres will be checked on MOT tests now and if tyres are obviously underinflated that could affect the test result other Buy a Photo

2. Brake fluid Checks will also look at brake fluid and whether the brake fluid has been contaminated other Buy a Photo

3. Checks for fluid leaks Any leaking fluid, such as oil, which could pose an environmental risk will also be looked at other Buy a Photo

4. Brake pad warning lights brake pad warning lights and if brake pads or discs are missing ''Read more at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/the-strict-new-mot-test-changes-you-need-to-know-about-in-2019-1-9512400 0 Buy a Photo

View more