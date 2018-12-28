The strict new MOT test changes you need to know about in 2019

Have your say

A raft of changes have been made to MOTs including new categories and new checks for vehicles.

Changes to MOT tests

Don't end up failing your MOT - or your car could be seized like this posh Bentley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU

New categories have recently been introduced for MOT tests and if your MOT date hasn't been due since April 2018, then these changes will affect your next MOT in 2019:

The new categories according to the Government:

Dangerous: A car deemed a direct or immediate risk to road safety or the environment. This leads to an MOT test failure.

Major: Could affect the vehicle's safety, put other road users at risk or affect the environment. Also a failure.

Minor: No significant effect on safety but must be repaired as soon as possible.

Advisory: An issue which could become more serious in the future

Pass: Meets the current minimum legal standards for maintenance and condition.

-> The key driving law changes you need to know about in 2019 or face big fines

New checks made during MOT tests

A range of new checks have also been introduced as part of the MOT test in order to verify various aspects of a car's condition which were not being checked before.

These include:

if tyres are obviously underinflated

if the brake fluid has been contaminated

for fluid leaks posing an environmental risk

brake pad warning lights and if brake pads or discs are missing

reversing lights on vehicles first used from 1 September 2009

headlight washers on vehicles first used from 1 September 2009 (if they have them)

daytime running lights on vehicles first used from 1 March 2018 (most of these vehicles will have their first MOT in 2021 when they’re 3 years old)