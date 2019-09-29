The Yorkshire police officers tragically killed in the line of duty

It was an honourable day and a poignant reminder of the dangerous nature of policing as thousands gathered to honour the police officers killed in the line of duty at a dedicated service in Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales joined about 1,500 officers, relatives and officials for the National Police Memorial Day (NPMD) service.

(Clockwise from top left): PC Ian Broadhurst, PC Sharon Beshenivsky and Sergeant John Speed

National police chaplain Canon David Wilbraham said: “This special day gives us the opportunity to come together as a nation to remember our loved ones, friends and colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the communities they served.

“It is an honourable day and a poignant reminder of the dangerous nature of policing.”

More than 4,400 officers have died on duty since modern policing began.

Last month PC Andrew Harper, 28, was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was dragged under a van while responding to reports of a burglary.

Here the Yorkshire Post looks at some of our officers tragically killed in the line of duty and pays special tribute to their heroic actions:

PC Sharon Beshenivsky - West Yorkshire Police

Sharon Beshenivsky was killed outside a travel agency in Morley Street, Bradford, on November 18, 2005 while responding to an armed robbery call.



PC Beshenivsky, 38, had only been an officer for nine months when she was shot in the chest on what was her youngest daughter Lydia's fourth birthday.



Her shift partner, PC Teresa Milburn, was also shot but survived.



Six men were arrested in connection with the case, with three later convicted of murder, robbery and firearms offences.

PC Ian Nigel Broadhurst - West Yorkshire Police

Ian Broadhurst, 34, was fatally shot on December 26, 2003 when he and his colleague noticed that a vehicle parked on Dib Lane was displaying false number plates.



They went to speak to the driver, former US Marine David Bieber who, after some questioning, pulled out a gun and fired without warning.



Having killed one policeman and seriously injured another, the gunman calmly left the scene, threatened a couple who were out shopping and stole their car to make his getaway.



Bieber was wanted by the FBI for ordering two killings in Florida.



He was arrested on New Year's Eve in Gateshead and was later jailed for PC Broadhurst's murder.

WPC Sandra Jane Edwards - South Yorkshire Police

PC Sandra Jane Edwards, 28, was fatally injured when her traffic car crashed while pursuing a stolen car on May 10, 1995.

Detective Inspector Duncan Alexander Fraser and PC Arthur Gordon Jagger - West Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Duncan Fraser, 46, and PC Gordon Jagger, 42, were killed by serial criminal Alfred Moore in the 1950s.

On the night of the killings, 10 police officers, all in civilian clothes, had put Moore's farmhouse under surveillance from 11.45pm, in a bid to catch him leaving to commit another crime.

When they heard five gunshots, the surveillance team raced to the scene and discovered their colleagues dying on the road.

Det Ins Fraser passed away within minutes but Constable Fraser was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Moore was identified from his hospital bed by constable Jagger, which was vital in securing his conviction.

Moore was hanged in a Yorkshire jail while still protesting his innocence.

PC Norman Garnham - North Yorkshire Police

PC Norman Garnham, 25, was stabbed through the heart by a teenage hitchhiker in 1977.

PC Garnham was killed by Colin Simpson moments after offering him a life in Richmond on his way home from work.

Upon realising he was a police officer, Simpson, 18, stabbed the constable in the chest.

Simpson, who had been trying to hitch a ride after attacking his sisters, was given a life sentence for murder.

He fled the scene but was arrested an hour later as he tried to hitch a lift on the A1, near Scotch Corner.

Then chief constable Robert Boyes described PC Garnham as "a police officer of the very best quality".

Special Police Constable Glenn Thomas Goodman - North Yorkshire Police

37-year-old Glenn Goodman was shot while on duty on 7 June 1992 when he made a routine stop of a vehicle on the A64 near Tadcaster.

He died later that day. Paul Magee, a member of the IRA, was jailed for life for his murder but later released under the Good Friday agreement.

The officer, who was married and had a young son, had only been with North Yorkshire Police for eight months at the time of the shooting.

His patrol partner, PC Sandy Kelly, was also shot and injured but recovered.

PC David Ian Haigh - North Yorkshire Police

PC David Ian Haigh, 29, was fatally wounded when he was shot in the head by a suspect he was questioning in a car in the early morning at Norwood Edge Plantation near Harrogate on June 17, 1982.

Sgt Michael Hawcroft - West Yorkshire Police

Sergeant Michael Hawcroft was stabbed to death after he spotted two youths trying to steal a car in Low Moor, Bradford.

The 31-year-old officer was murdered early on March 12, 1981, when he and a colleague, Inspector James Newsham, stopped two youths acting suspiciously in a car in Lockwood Street.

He was stabbed a number of times when he tried to arrest one of the youths and died a few minutes later.

Insp Newsham was able to arrest the youth but also received a number of stab wounds to his arms.

Seventeen-year-old John Long, of Wyke, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in October 1981 to be detained at her majesty's pleasure after he was convicted of Sgt Hawcroft's murder and wounding Insp Newsham.

PC Conal Daood Hills - West Yorkshire Police

PC Conal Daood Hills was killed on November 19, 2006 when his vehicle crashed during a police pursuit.

PC Thomas Andrew Jackson - South Yorkshire Police

PC Thomas Andrew Jackson collapsed and died dispersing rival football crowds with his police dog on December 13, 2003. He was aged 46.

PC Barry Saunders - South Yorkshire Police

PC Barry Saunders, 31, died on November 24, 1989 after he fell through a roof while checking a burgled factory.

Sgt John Richard Speed - West Yorkshire Police

John Speed was fired on at point-blank range by well-known local criminal David Gricewith when he went to a colleague's aid.



Sgt Speed was killed on October 31, 1984, near Leeds Minster. He was 39 years old.



He was posthumously awarded the Queen's Commendation for Brave Conduct.



Gricewith, a garage owner and well-known criminal, was only identified as the gunman after his own death two years later.

Inspector Barry John Taylor - West Yorkshire Police

Inspector Barry John Taylor, 30, was shot dead by an armed robber at a factory in Pudsey on February 15, 1970.

Sgt David Thomas Winter - North Yorkshire Police

Sgt David Thomas Winter, was 31, when he was fatally wounded after confronting an armed suspect wanted for murder on June 28, 1982.