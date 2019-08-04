The Yorkshire railway stations that are gold mines for bike thieves

Have your say

The worst railway stations across Yorkshire for bicycle thefts have now been revealed.

Exclusive data from the British Transport Police can now reveal how many bikes were taken from stations across Yorkshire for the first time.

A total of 446 bikes were stolen from 44 train stations across Yorkshire in the last three years.

Of the busiest stations in the region, Doncaster (50), Leeds (39), Hull (36), York (33) and Sheffield (20) had the most thefts.

Of the less busiest stations, Cottingham (17), Sandal and Agbrigg (13) and Goole (5) saw most thefts.

Cottingham in East Yorkshire had the highest rate of thefts, with four thefts for every 100,000 journeys.

Beverley, also in East Yorkshire, saw the largest increase in bike thefts from 12 in 2017 to 14 in 2018 - an increase of 17 per cent.

Over the last three years, some 16,725 bikes were stolen from 1,245 railway stations across the UK.

Read more: Police officer hospitalised after being attacked in the street

In 2016/17, some 4,517 bikes were stolen, rising 29 per cent to 5,813 in 2017/18. Thefts rose by a further 10 per cent in 2018 to 6,395.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves and British Transport Police works closely with train operating companies to improve security at cycle storage facilities throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

“To help prevent crime, we urge cyclists to invest in good quality D-locks and ensure their bikes are securely marked and registered at www.bikeregister.com.

“Getting your cycle registered helps police trace recovered cycles and return them to their owners. Additionally, it makes your property less appealing to would-be thieves.

“Cyclists can also visit our website to get advice on how to keep bikes secure."

Read more: Watch the moment police uncover mammoth cannabis factory in Harehills, Leeds

A Department for Transport spokesman said bike theft is "a serious concern".

He said: "We want to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place to minimise this.

“That’s why we have tripled the number of station cycle racks since 2009 to help commuters lock up their bikes securely, and provided funding so that train operators can install additional security measures such as CCTV, lighting and secure swipe card entry systems.”

The list in full based on footfall, number of secure spaces, and thefts of bikes over three years

Doncaster - 50 bikes stolen over three years

Leeds - 39

Hull - 36

York - 33

Beverley - 28

Wakefield Westgate - 23

Sheffield - 20

Cottingham - 17

Hebden Bridge - 17

Todmorden - 14

Halifax - 13

Steeton & Silsden - 12

Keighley - 12

Hornbeam Park - 11

Scunthorpe - 9

Sandal And Agbrigg - 8

Grimsby Town - 8

Shipley - 8

Bingley - 7

Bradford Forster Square -7

Selby - 6

Goole - 5

Ilkley - 5

Sowerby Bridge - 5

Bridlington - 4

Rotherham Central - 3

Barnsley - 3

New Pudsey - 3

Huddersfield - 3

Bradford Interchange - 3

Church Fenton - 2

Bentley - 2

Malton - 2

Frizinghall - 2

Cross Gates - 2

Northallerton - 2

Scarborough - 2

Horsforth - 2

Guiseley - 2

Dewsbury - 2

Poppleton - 1

Pannal - 1

Thorne North -1

Adwick - 1