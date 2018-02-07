Theft from ambulance as paramedics treated patient in Leeds

an AMBULANCE crew's personal belongings were stolen while they were responding to an emergency in Leeds.

It happened as they treated a patient at St Luke’s Green in the Beeston area of the city.

One of the ambulance’s windows was smashed and centre console in the cab was ripped off and the crew’s belongings were taken.

The vehicle had to be taken off the road for forensic examination and repairs following the incident, which happened the early hours of Sunday January 28.

John McSorley, divisional commander (West Yorkshire) at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are saddened and disappointed by this act of vandalism.

"The vehicle had to be made unavailable to respond to life-threatening emergencies whilst the repairs were carried out.

“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best service possible and for them to have their personal belongings stolen is appalling. We would encourage any witnesses to contact the police to assist in their investigation.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Police are investigating what took place and would like to speak with anyone who saw a suspect breaking into the ambulance between 1am and 1.30am at St Luke’s Green on Sunday to come forward.

“Information can be given to Leeds District Police on 101, referencing crime number 13180046694, or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”