These 10 Yorkshire men given gang injunctions for involvement in drug dealing, guns and violent robberies

Kirklees District Police are able to reveal for the first time the details of ten men involved in long-running feuds across the District who have been handed Kirklees’ first interim gang injunctions.This is the first time gang injunctions have been introduced in the Kirklees District; over the last few years these individuals have been involved in multiple and serious criminal offences including firearms discharges, possession of offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies; causing considerable disruption and concern amongst the local communities. Some of these investigations remain ongoing but due to lack of evidence criminal charges have not always been brought against the individuals.
1. Marshall Pascal-Edwards, 21 of Bradley Mills Road, in Huddersfield, has been made subject to a final gang injunction order.
2. Troy Wallace, 22 of Harpe Inge, in Huddersfield has been made subject to a Final Gang Injunction order.
