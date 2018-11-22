10 men have been handed orders

These 10 Yorkshire men given gang injunctions for involvement in drug dealing, guns and violent robberies

This is the gang of 10 men who have been involved in a long-running feud across Kirklees, committing crimes including firearms, drug dealing and violent robberies.

Kirklees District Police are able to reveal for the first time the details of ten men involved in long-running feuds across the District who have been handed Kirklees’ first interim gang injunctions.This is the first time gang injunctions have been introduced in the Kirklees District; over the last few years these individuals have been involved in multiple and serious criminal offences including firearms discharges, possession of offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies; causing considerable disruption and concern amongst the local communities. Some of these investigations remain ongoing but due to lack of evidence criminal charges have not always been brought against the individuals.

This is the first time gang injunctions have been introduced in the Kirklees District; over the last few years these individuals have been involved in multiple and serious criminal offences including firearms discharges, possession of offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies; causing considerable disruption and concern amongst the local communities.

1. Marshall Pascal-Edwards, 21 of Bradley Mills Road, in Huddersfield, has been made subject to a final gang injunction order.

This is the first time gang injunctions have been introduced in the Kirklees District; over the last few years these individuals have been involved in multiple and serious criminal offences including firearms discharges, possession of offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies; causing considerable disruption and concern amongst the local communities.
other
Buy a Photo
Some of these investigations remain ongoing but due to lack of evidence criminal charges have not always been brought against the individuals.

2. Troy Wallace, 22 of Harpe Inge, in Huddersfield has been made subject to a Final Gang Injunction order.

Some of these investigations remain ongoing but due to lack of evidence criminal charges have not always been brought against the individuals.
other
Buy a Photo
Kirklees District Police built a case for the gang injunctions against twelve individuals and this was initially heard at Bradford County Court on 20 March earlier this year when Judge Davey QC granted interim injunctions.

3. Final injunction: Kalen Hall, 23, of Brown Royd Avenue in Huddersfield.

Kirklees District Police built a case for the gang injunctions against twelve individuals and this was initially heard at Bradford County Court on 20 March earlier this year when Judge Davey QC granted interim injunctions.
other
Buy a Photo
Some of the individuals contested the making of full and final injunctions and further court dates were set for 19 and 20 November. Six final injunctions have been imposed to date whilst a further six hearings have been further postponed until January and February 2019. The judge extended all of the outstanding six interim gang injunctions until then.

4. Final injunction: Jacey Collier, 20, Walpole Road, in Huddersfield

Some of the individuals contested the making of full and final injunctions and further court dates were set for 19 and 20 November. Six final injunctions have been imposed to date whilst a further six hearings have been further postponed until January and February 2019. The judge extended all of the outstanding six interim gang injunctions until then.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3