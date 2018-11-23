These 10 Yorkshire men given gang injunctions for involvement in drugs, guns and violent robberies
This is the gang of 10 men who have been involved in a long-running feud across Kirklees, committing crimes including firearms, drug dealing and violent robberies.
Kirklees District Police are able to reveal for the first time the details of ten men involved in long-running feuds across the District who have been handed Kirklees’ first interim gang injunctions. This is the first time gang injunctions have been introduced in the Kirklees District; over the last few years these individuals have been involved in multiple and serious criminal offences including firearms discharges, possession of offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies; causing considerable disruption and concern amongst the local communities. Some of these investigations remain ongoing but due to lack of evidence criminal charges have not always been brought against the individuals.
Final injunction: Marshall Pascal-Edwards, 21 of Bradley Mills Road, in Huddersfield
Kirklees District Police built a case for the gang injunctions against twelve individuals and this was initially heard at Bradford County Court on 20 March earlier this year when Judge Davey QC granted interim injunctions.
Final injunction: Troy Wallace, 22 of Harpe Inge, in Huddersfield.
The men are banned from certain exclusion zones including the Town Centre, Dalton, Ravensthorpe, Bradley, Brackenhall, Fartown, Deighton and Sheepridge. They are required to register with police details of their address, places where they spend more than three nights, details of their mobile phones, names of their partners / spouses and children and must notify the police if any of these change.
Final injunction: Kalen Hall, 23, of Brown Royd Avenue in Huddersfield
Six final injunctions have been imposed to date whilst a further six hearings have been further postponed until January and February 2019. The judge extended all of the outstanding six interim gang injunctions until then.
Final injunction: Jacey Collier, 20, Walpole Road, in Huddersfield
A further three men aged 18, 25 and 26, who are also subject to interim gang injunctions, but due to other ongoing legal proceedings the police are unable to publicly identify them at this time.