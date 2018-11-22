The tragedy happened in November 2016 and the mum still hasn't been found

These are the clues police have to investigate the death of a baby dumped in bag outside a Leeds church

These are the clues West Yorkshire Police have to try to piece together to work out what happened to a newborn baby which died after being left outside a church in a Tesco bag.

The shocking incident broke the hearts of the Bramley community in November 2016 and two years on police are still trying to work out what happened and track down the mother. Do you recognise these clues?

This is a mens white 15-inch collar Dunnes shirt that the baby was found wrapped in. Forensic examination of the shirt indicates it was being regularly worn by a female.

1. This white shirt the baby was wrapped in

The baby was also wrapped in this towel inside the carrier bag. Do you recognise it?

2. This blue striped towel

The message reads 'It's What's Inside That Counts'. Police asked if anyone saw someone in that road carrying the bag on the evening of November 22 2016 or the morning of November 23 2016

3. The Tesco Bag For Life that the baby was found inside

The bag with the baby inside was found here in Bramley. The vicar discovered it at 9am on November 23. It's not known if the baby was left there the night before or early that morning

4. St Peter's Church in Bramley

