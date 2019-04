These are the most stolen dog breeds in Leeds, according to new data.

More than 250 dogs have been stolen in Leeds in two years - and 96% of them were never found again according to information revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request made to West Yorkshire Police.

19 French Bulldogs were recorded as stolen.

These are the dog breeds that have been recorded as stolen the most between January 2017 and December 2018. All photos are file pictures not pictures of the stolen dogs.

Eight chihuahuas were recorded as stolen.

Five American Bulldogs were recorded as stolen.

Four Jack Russels were recorded as stolen.

Four Yorkshire Terriers were recorded as stolen.

Three British Bulldogs were recorded as stolen.

Three pugs were recorded as stolen.

Two Cocker Spaniels were recorded as stolen.