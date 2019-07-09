These evil Yorkshire criminals have had their prison sentences increased

A man who tried to kill his four young children, a police officer who raped a woman whilst on duty, and a violent drug dealer who launched a vicious attack on a man with a glass bottle. These are just some of the Yorkshire criminals who have their prison sentences increased on review last year, new figures show.

A total of 99 offenders from across England and Wales saw their terms increased, data from the Attorney General's Office shows.

Owen Scott tried to kill four young children by beating them with a hammer before deliberately driving into a stone wall.

Their offences included murder, robbery and rape.

Of the 99, 13 were from Yorkshire and sentenced at either Leeds, Sheffield, Hull or Bradford Crown Court.

Some 41 offenders from across the country saw no change to their punishments, while 23 people were imprisoned immediately after their suspended sentence was increased.

The Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer QC MP, said: "The ULS scheme allows prosecutors, victims of crime, their family and the public to ask for a review of certain sentences they believe to be too low.

Drug dealer Nicholas Adair launched a vicious and prolonged attack on a man who intervened in an argument.

"Only one application is required for a case to be considered and it is important for us to receive this as early as possible in order to properly consider a case before the 28-day deadline.

"A sentencing exercise is not an exact science and in the vast majority of cases, judges get it right. The scheme is available to ensure that the Court of Appeal can review cases where there may have been a gross error in the sentencing decision."

The Attorney General's Office said 70,000 sentences were handed down at Crown Courts in England and Wales in 2018, with only around 0.1 per cent of these found to be unduly lenient.

Here the Yorkshire Post takes a look at some of the Yorkshire criminals who had their sentences increased:

Doncaster rapist Andrew Parkin forced himself on his ex partner while their disabled son slept in the next bedroom.

Ahmed Abdoule

Rapist Ahmed Abdoule told a teenage girl she could not be a virgin "because she was white".

In the horrifying attack, Abdoule, 33, of Goodwin Parade, Hull, held a piece of wood to his victim's throat and told her "my country would love you".

Hull Crown Court heard the girl pleaded with the Somalian national to let her go during the terrifying attack.

After raping her, the married father-of-five said he would kill his victim if she told anyone what had happened.

Abdoule was jailed for 11 years in February last year, but his sentence was increased to 15 years following an appeal.

Appeal judge Lord Justice Simon said it was the "very least" he deserved.

Increasing the sentence, Lord Justice Simon, sitting with Judge Peter Collier QC and Mr Justice Spencer, said there was "no mitigation".

"He had chosen to stand trial and he had a previous conviction for violence, for which he had been sent to prison," he said.

"In our view, 15 years was the least sentence that should have been passed for these two offences.

"The sentence of 11 years was unduly lenient."

Owen Scott

Owen Scott tried to kill four young children by beating them with a hammer before deliberately driving into a stone wall.

Scott, 29, admitted four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after he attacked his three children and a step-child with a hammer, before driving his car, with them inside, into a wall at 92mph.

Scott was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court in February last year but Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, had referred the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the original minimum term was not long enough.

Lord Justice Treacy, sitting with two other judges, said: "In our judgement the facts of this case demonstrate a case of particular gravity which justified this.

"Four young lives have been grievously affected, their mother's life has been blighted and the level of harm which has been done is very high indeed.

"It follows from that analysis that the sentence imposed below was unduly lenient."

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "Four children’s lives have been devastated by Scott’s actions, and the physical and mental scars will stay with them for the rest of their lives. I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has agreed to increase Scott’s sentence to properly reflect the seriousness of his crime.”

Scott, who claims to have no memory of the incident, was arrested after his car crashed into the Travellers Inn at a remote location near Penistone, South Yorkshire, in August 2017.

In the weeks before the incident, he developed paranoia, put down to a temporary psychosis caused by his long-term recreational cocaine and cannabis use.

All four children, aged between nine months and eight years at the time of the crash, were left with "life-threatening and life-changing" injuries as a result of multiple blows delivered by Scott.

Scott had his sentence increased from 13 years and 188 days to a minimum of 24 years.

Medical reports indicate they will have lasting psychological damage and cognitive impairment, and one child will need a wheelchair for life.

Andrew Parkin

Doncaster rapist Andrew Parkin forced himself on his ex partner while their disabled son slept in the next bedroom.

Parkin raped Ruby Smith, his partner of 35 years, in three separate incidents after he had left her and moved in with another woman.

The 53-year-old, of Watch House Lane, Bentley, also threatened to sell her home and constantly wanted to know where she was.

He was originally jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court in September last year, after being found guilty of three counts of rape and one of controlling or coercive behaviour.

But his sentence was increased to 12 years two months later by judges sitting at the Court of Appeal.

Lord Justice McCombe said it was clear the victim had suffered "severe psychological harm" as a result of Parkin's offending.

Sitting with two other judges, he added: "We are entirely satisfied that the sentence passed in this case was indeed unduly lenient."

Parkin's case was referred to the court by the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland, under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Lawyers representing Mr Buckland told the court Ms Smith agreed to waive her right to anonymity in relation to the proceedings.

Lord Justice McCombe told the court Parkin was in a relationship with Ms Smith for 35 years and they had three adult children, the eldest of whom was left severely disabled after an accident.

During the relationship, Parkin was controlling, wanting to know where Ms Smith was at all times and going looking for her if she did not answer her phone immediately.

They separated in 2017 and he went to live with his new girlfriend, but continued to treat Ms Smith's house as his own and demanded to know her movements.

In August that year, he let himself into the house after midnight, burst into her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her.

A few weeks later, Ms Smith was staying at her disabled son's bungalow when Parkin turned up and demanded to be let in.

He then forced himself on her while her son and his two carers were in the other bedroom.

Ms Smith went into hiding and contacted police after being subjected to a third rape by Parkin.

She was traumatised by the incidents and told a psychologist she feared he would kill her.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "Andrew Parkin subjected his victim to years of abuse; he controlled her and eventually raped her in her own home where she should have felt safe.

"This abuse will have had a devastating impact on the victim and it is only right the court has seen fit to increase his prison term."

David Lomax

Ex police-officer David Lomax raped a woman while he was on duty with West Yorkshire Police.

Lomax, who was 43 at the time, was responsible for arresting those who had failed to pay court-ordered fines.

In October 1978, Lomax was sent to arrest his victim, but instead he told her that she would have to perform a sexual favour for him to avoid being arrested and going to prison. Lomax then raped the victim.

When the victim was later arrested for non-payment of the fine, she told the arresting officers about the rape. While DNA testing was able to identify a specimen as not belonging to the victim’s partner, and possibly belonging to Lomax; it was not able to identify Lomax conclusively.

The case was reopened in 2016, and modern DNA testing was able to prove that the specimen belonged to Lomax, leading to his arrest.

Lomax, now 84, was originally sentenced in October 2018 to four years and nine months imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court. The Court of Appeal has increased his sentence to eight years in prison in February this year.

Commenting on the increase, the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP said: "Lomax abused his position of trust as a police officer, and got away with his crime for too long. Thanks to modern forensic science, he was brought to book. It is only right that it is now made clear to him that his actions have not been forgotten and will be met with the full force of the law.”

Nicholas Adair

Drug dealer Nicholas Adair launched a vicious and prolonged attack on a man who intervened in an argument.

Adair amassed a small fortune through selling cannabis which he used to buy a house and a BMW for his partner. He was arrested previously for a number of drug offences, in one instance police found £80,000 worth of cannabis in his home.

On February 25 2017, Adair and another man were involved in an argument with two others. When the victim, Martin McDonagh, tried to intervene in the argument, Adair struck him with a glass bottle.

The victim was then dragged to the ground and stamped on, causing head injuries. He then managed to escape but Adair and the man he was with chased him in their car until they knocked McDonagh over. As a result the victim lost part of his ear and sustained fractures to his ribs and spine.

Adair was originally sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court but following an appeal in March 2018 was jailed for 14 years.

Speaking after the hearing, Robert Buckland QC MP said: “Adair’s crimes were truly despicable and he deserved to be in jail for longer. Not only did he violently attack Mr McDonagh, he also damaged his community through drug dealing. I am glad that the Court of Appeal agreed with me that his sentence was too low. I hope that Mr McDonagh will find some comfort in the ruling.”