Thief swallows diamond earrings in £13k jewellery theft in Hull

A thief swallowed two pairs of earrings during a £13,000 jewellery theft from a shop in Hull.

The man walked into the jewellers in St Stephen's Shopping Centre in Ferensway just before 5pm on December 23.

Humberside Police say more than £13,000 worth of items were stolen including a pair of 18 carat white gold diamond earrings, a pair of white gold earrings, a yellow 18 carat gold diamond ring, and a platinum diamond ring.

The man put the rings on his fingers, before swallowing the earrings and leaving the store.

The man is described as black, around 30-years-old, 5ft 5ins tall and slim with a shaven head.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a furry hood, a long sleeved blue top, blue jeans and light grey trainers.

He spoke with a southern accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 16/138712/19.